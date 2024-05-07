Photo Release

May 7, 2024 Phl fails to address comfort women’s issues: Sen. Imee Marcos, during a public hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations Tuesday, May 7, 2024, notes that the Philippine Commission on Women was not able to address the institutionalized system of wartime sexual slavery as observed by the United Nations women’s rights committee. Marcos said Senate Resolution No. 539 or the Philippine Government Treaty Obligations to the Comfort Women filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros seeks to investigate the failure of the government to address the issue of sexual slavery during the Japanese occupation. On March 8, 2023, the senator said the United Nations women’s rights committee found that the Philippines violated the rights of victims of sexual slavery perpetrated by the Imperial Japanese Army during the Second World War by failing to provide reparation, social support, and recognition commensurate to the harm suffered. “Even a glaring comparison can be had for Philippine war veterans, who are mostly men, are entitled to special and esteemed treatment from the government such as educational benefits, healthcare benefits, old age, disability and death pensions,” Marcos stressed. Also tackled were measures seeking to establish Migrant Filipino Youth Desks in all Philippine Embassies abroad; urging the Executive Department to ratify the International Labour Organization Work in Fishing Convention No. 188; and a resolution aimed at strengthening the diplomatic ties with Iraq for the protection and welfare of Filipinos living in Iraq. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)