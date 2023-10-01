Photo Release

December 4, 2023 ‘Walk in her shoes’: Sen. Pia Cayetano, at the Senate hallway on Monday. December 4, 2023, joins the opening of an interactive exhibit themed “Walk in her shoes” depicting real stories of women who are victims of violence in support of the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (VAW). Among the UN Gender Thematic Group (GTG) members who contributed to the exhibit are UNFPA, UN Women, UNICEF, UN Development Programme (UNDP), International Labour Organization, World Food Programme, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and Food and Agriculture Organization. Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking, said all the sustainable development goals (SDGs) can be achieved when women are empowered. “If you take out the empowerment of women, then it makes it extremely difficult to even consider how we are going to go about achieving those other goals. Like how do you achieve better education for all if women are not included? How do you achieve better health when women are dying while they are giving birth, when they can’t even plan how many children they are going to have? How do we plan sustainable cities when women don’t even have the support they need to raise their family in their own homes?” Cayetano stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)