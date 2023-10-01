Photo Release

December 5, 2023 No reclamation in Manila Bay-Las Piñas area: Sen. Cynthia Villar calls on Agriculture Sec. Francisco Tui Laurel Jr. to honor his “commitment not to pursue” the reclamation projects in Manila Bay’s Las Piñas, Parañaque and Bacoor areas. During the Commission on Appointments meeting Tuesday, December 5, 2023, on the ad interim appointment of Laurel as agriculture chief, Villar warned the reclamation projects would lead to disastrous flooding due to obstruction in the flow of waters from the rivers of Zapote, Las Piñas, Parañaque and Molino, Bacoor, which drain into the bay. Moreover, she said, the reclamation projects would encroach upon the buffer zone of the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park, a protected area, which protects nearby communities against intense weather events such as high tides, sea level rise, storm surges and floodings. “You have privately acknowledged the serious concerns I have had about the reclamation projects and told me that you understand my point of view and promised me that you will not let it happen. I now call on you for your public commitment not to pursue these projects, thereby ensuring our discussions lead to concrete actions for the greater good,” Villar said. Laurel assured Villar that the reclamation would be on the inner portion or the water before Cavitex which the senator also believed has no issue. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)