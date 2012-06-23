Photo Release

December 6, 2023 Digitalizing Shari'ah courts: Sen. Robinhood Padilla presides over the Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs hearing to discuss Senate Bill No. 2462 which aims to amend Republic Act No. 9997, otherwise known as the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Act of 2009. During Wednesday’s hearing, December 6, 2023, Padilla said the bill requires the Commission to help Muslim Filipinos submit legal documents for Shari'ah court cases. “Right now what we are promoting is to increase the power of the NCMF and be able to digitize. We wish we could even go paperless (transaction),” Padilla said in Filipino. According to the bill, in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the NCMF is mandated to develop a digital platform for paperless filing of routine documents like marriage, birth and death certificates. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)