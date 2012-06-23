Photo Release

December 6, 2023 Incentivize high school graduates: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III commends Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, author of Senate Bill 2441 or the Free College Entrance Examinations Act, for coming out with ideas and efforts to help incentivize high school graduates. The proposed measure stated that all private higher education institutions are mandated to waive the college entrance examination fees and charges imposed on qualified graduates and graduating students who are applying for college admission. “We thank them (private college schools) for being so understanding and cooperative to the objectives of the free tertiary education system,” Pimentel said during Wednesday’s plenary session, December 6, 2023. “This is also in recognition of the top ten percent of the graduates for our high school students. This will be an incentive for our high school students to aim at least for the top ten percent of their graduating batch because they have a reward,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)