Photo Release

December 6, 2023 A valuable ally: Sen. Grace Poe joins colleagues and Filipino-Norwegians in celebrating 75 years of harmonious and productive partnership between the Philippines and the Kingdom of Norway during the plenary session Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Poe also cited Norway as one of the valuable economic allies of the Philippines and as a partner in the maritime industry. “We thank Norway for employing thousands of our seafarers and for showcasing to the world the true mettle and world-class skills of Filipino seafarers,” the chairperson of the Committee on Economic Affairs said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)