Photo Release

December 6, 2023 Amendments to PH Defense Self-Reliance bill: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros proposes amendments to Senate Bill No. 2455, or the proposed Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act during the plenary session on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Approved on second reading by the upper chamber, SBN 2455 seeks to improve the Philippines' capability to produce weapons and equipment for the country's armed forces. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)