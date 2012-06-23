Photo Release

December 6, 2023 Debates on Philippine Maritime Zones bill resume: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairperson of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, defends the proposed Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones Act during the plenary session, Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Tolentino pointed out that the need for the domestic law is premised not because the Philippines is obligated by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) but because the country “is a party of UNCLOS and a party of good standing.” “As a state-party to the UNCLOS, in the national interest and to preserve and to protect the sovereign claims, the West Philippine Sea, and the water surrounding the Philippines… we need the Maritime Zones Law to enable us to put into effect the contents of Article 1 of the Constitution,” Tolentino said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit)