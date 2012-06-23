Photo Release

December 6, 2023 Serving the interest of country, people: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva expresses his gratitude to the employees of the Senate for consistently giving their best in serving the Filipino people. Villanueva also acknowledged the accomplishments of the chamber during Wednesday’s session, December 6, 2023, which included the ratification of four bills, adoption of a resolution, passage of four Senate and two local bills on second reading, deliberation on several other measures, and hearing a privilege speech. “We thank our employees who are still here with us for working and giving their best to serve the best interest of our country and people,” Villanueva said before moving to adjourn the session. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)