Photo Release

December 11, 2023 2024 budget hurdles bicam: The bicameral conference committee report on the 2024 General Appropriations Bill has been approved by the Senate and House panels led by Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Senator Sonny Angara and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rep. Elizaldy Co. The chairpersons were joined by conferees from the Senate panel: Senators Cynthia Villar, Risa Hontiveros, Nancy Binay, Joseph Victor Ejercito, Win Gatchalian, Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa; and House panel: Representatives Neptali Gonzales II, Ralph Recto, Aurelio Dong Gonzales Jr., David Jay-Jay Suarez, Stella Quimbo, Marcelino Libanan, Raul Angelo Jil Bongalon, Manuel Jose Mannix Dalipe.