Photo Release

December 11, 2023 Increase PH’s GDP: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero reminds the government to explore all possibilities to increase the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to maintain the debt to GDP ratio at a manageable level. During Monday’s plenary session, December 11, 2023, Escudero made the manifestation on the floor before the Senate approved and ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the 2024 national budget. Escudero said with six years of Duterte’s administration and six month of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the Philippines has recorded P13.6-trillion debt in 2023. If the country borrowing is P2.3-trillon per year, by the end of Marcos administration in 2028, which starts with P13.6-trillion debt, it will balloon to P27.4-trillion. “I hope we will keep that in mind as we go through the next four years and approve the budget for the succeeding years, so that we have always at the back of our mind every possibility to increase our GDP, so not only for our debt to GDP ratio to remain at a manageable 60 percent but also to ensure that the quality of life of the Filipinos will continue to improve as we continue on increasing our indebtedness as well,” Escudero explained. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)