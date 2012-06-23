Photo Release

December 11, 2023 Senate approves local basic education bills on second reading: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, leads the passage of several local basic education bills on second reading during Monday’s plenary session, December 11, 2023. Passed on second reading were House Bill No (HBN) 7315, which seeks to convert the Jose Abad Santos National High School-Tabayon extension in Davao Occidental into an independent national high school; HBN 8399, which seeks to convert the San Pablo National High School - Sabulan Extension into an independent national high school; HBN 8701, which seeks to establish a senior high school in Progressive Village 3, Bacoor City, Cavite; and HBN 8702, which seeks to establish an elementary school in Progressive 15, Bacoor City, Cavite. (Joseph Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit)