Photo Release

December 11, 2023 Ensure the full implementation of the law: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva calls for the full implementation of the laws being passed by Congress during plenary debates on Senate Bill No. 2505 or the proposed “Eddie Garcia Act.” Villanueva pointed out that the death of Eddie Garcia would have been prevented if the Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHS) Law, which he authored and sponsored in the Senate, was strictly implemented. “We have to make sure that our executive department, the implementors of our law, would be ready to implement the laws that we are legislating,” Villanueva said Monday, December 11, 2023. (Joseph Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit)