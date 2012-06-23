Photo Release

December 11, 2023 Hontiveros exposes systemic abuse of women and children by a pastor: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, in a privilege speech, reveals the alleged abuse of women and children occurring within the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, a religious group led by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. Hontiveros said her office has gathered testimonies from victims detailing the purported crimes committed by the religious leader. "Let us end this outrage, Mr. President. Let us save those children. Let us hold space for the victims who cower in silence and live in fear, and hope that they find their voice and their power," Hontiveros said on Monday, December 11, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)