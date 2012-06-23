Photo Release

December 12, 2023 49 foreign service officials face CA panel: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over the meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Commission on Appointments on the ad interim appointments of 49 foreign service officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Tuesday, December 12, 2023. After entertaining clarificatory questions from its members, the committee recommended to the CA plenary the confirmation of the appointments of the 49 DFA officials. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)