December 12, 2023 Villar supports 49 DFA appointees: Sen. Cynthia Villar supports the ad interim appointments of the 49 foreign service officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) during the Commission on Appointments committee meeting Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Villar said the appointees have the skills to navigate the intricate balance of international relations. “I believe that my countrymen exemplify exceptional acumen, dedication and diplomacy needed for their tasks. Their professional achievements fill us with pride, and we offer our best wishes as they embark on their new assignments,” she said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)