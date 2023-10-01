Photo Release

December 12, 2023 Strengthen PNP IAS: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano urges the Philippine National Police to strengthen its Internal Affairs Service (IAS) as he stresses the importance of organizational reforms in an institution like the PNP. “I would like to challenge all of us in this room, how can we strengthen IAS? Strengthening the IAS will also protect policemen,” Cayetano pointed out. “With a very strong IAS unscrupulous police officers will be arrested and prosecuted and, at the same time, it will protect the good ones,” he added. During Tuesday’s plenary session, December 12, 2023, Cayetano said Senate Bill No. 2449 or An Act Providing for Organizational Reforms in the PNP, is a very important bill that needs to be scrutinized and discussed thoroughly. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)