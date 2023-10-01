Photo Release

December 12, 2023 On PNP's retirement age: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, during the plenary session Tuesday, December 12, 2023, asks whether members of the Philippine National Police were consulted in the drafting of the measure which seeks to institute reforms in the PNP, particularly in adjusting the compulsory retirement age of police personnel from 56 to 57 years old. Go, interpellating Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Senate Bill No. 2449, or An Act Providing for Organizational Reforms in the Philippine National Police, said he heard stories from policemen who want to retire at an earlier age and be with their families. In fact, according to the senator, many of them have already availed of early retirement before the bill is passed. “How many have already filed retirement,” Go asked. Dela Rosa explained that extending the compulsory retirement age for policemen from 56 to 57 will synchronize with the retirement age of the military. On the resignation of policemen, Dela Rosa said they were demoralized not really on the issue of extending the retirement age, but because of their anxiety on the proposed bill providing for a pension system for military and other uniformed personnel (MUP). Dela Rosa assured that the retirement benefits of policemen will not be affected whether they will retire at the age of 57 or an year earlier. (Bibo NuevaEspaña/Senate PRIB)