Photo Release

December 14, 2023 Expanding the DOF-BLGF responsibilities: Sen. Win Gatchalian defends Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2386 otherwise known as the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act during Wednesday’s plenary session, December 13, 2023. The bill will institute reforms in real property valuation and assessment in the Philippines by reorganizing the Department of Finance-Bureau of Local Government Finance (DOF-BLGF). There will be an additional 79 personnel to handle the new responsibilities under the bureau. “In the bill, we are expanding the responsibilities of the BLGF and their offices and manpower,” Gatchalian said when interpellated by Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III. “The primary responsibility is to make sure that the local government units update their schedule of market values. They will also promulgate the standards for the local government units to follow. They will also be responsible to check whether the local government units follow the standards when they update the schedule of market values,” Gatchalian explained. “We also created consultative bodies in which the BLGF will participate in, so there'll be a consultative body for the national scale, and then there'll be a consultative body for the regional scale,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)