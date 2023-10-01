Photo Release



Villanueva renews fight to end endo: Senate Majority Joel Villanueva vows to renew the fight to provide security of tenure for both private and government workers. Villanueva made the call during the distribution of financial aid to 305 outsourced workers in the Senate on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The former labor chair in the 18th Congress lamented the veto of the Security of Tenure bill which seeks to ban labor-only contracting and other exploitative labor practices. In the 19th Congress, the Majority Leader refiled Senate Bill No. 130 or the Security of Tenure Act and Senate Bill No. 131 or the Civil Service Security of Tenure Act.