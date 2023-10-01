Photo Release

December 23, 2023 Different missions, but bound together for good governance: In a CHRISTmas lunch hosted by the City of Taguig for District 1, 2, and EMBO Barangay Officials on Thursday (December 21, 2023), Senator Alan Peter Cayetano urged officials to discern their personal mission in public service. He said like the story of Moses and Aaron in the Bible whose obedience to God led to the release of the Israelites from slavery, each one of them was created by God for a specific purpose. “May misyon siya [Aaron] na separate [kay Moses]. [In the same way], iba ang misyon ni Lani Cayetano, ni Ading Cruz, ng bawat kapitan at mga konsehal, et cetera, pero pareho ang direksyon natin [para sa ikabubuti] sa bidding, sa health, education, values, at cleanlinesss ng mga barangay,” the senator said. A total of 352 barangay officials joined the celebration with the city leaders held at the Lakeshore Hall in Taguig.