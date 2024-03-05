Photo Release

March 5, 2024 Arrest Quiboloy: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, orders the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Carreon Quiboloy for his failure to appear before the committee Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The Senate is investigating Quiboloy for alleged human trafficking and abuses of members of his church. “I cite in contempt Apollo Carreon Quiboloy for his refusal to be sworn or to testify before this investigation. This committee requests the Senate President to order his arrest so that he may be brought to testify,” Hontiveros said. She cited four policies and legislative aspects that might be derived from the hearing: 1) the possible lack of the country’s rape law for the legal treatment of the concept of consent in cases when victims make sacrifices to the child of God 2) the laws on the occupational safety and labor standards covering religious volunteers 3) the acts of forced begging and servitude under the Expanded Human Trafficking Act and 4) a possible separate law against religious violence or the different types of violence in the context of a church. (Kyle Venturillo/Senate PRIB)