May 8, 2024 Not for monetary reward: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, during the interpellation period on Senate Bill No. 2501 or An Act Providing a New Separation, Retirement and Pension System for the Military and the Uniformed Personnel, says soldiers join the Armed Forces of the Philippine to serve the country and not for financial reward. “While we know that their burning desire to serve and defend the country always far outweighs the financial gain because that’s what heroes are, let us stress the need to couple this measure with our efforts to empower them,” Revilla said, as he expressed his support for the passage of the bill. “Let us strengthen their ranks by providing them the best we can - from uniforms to weapons, housing to medical care. Even here we can appreciate their greatness,” he said Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)