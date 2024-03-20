Photo Release

March 20, 2024 Strengthening mechanisms to fight game fixing: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada underscores the importance of the ongoing inquiry by the Committee on Sports on alleged incidents of game fixing in professional and amateur sports to craft and institute effective policies against it. “We will be happy to receive your inputs and actual experiences about alleged incidents of game-fixing so we can further strengthen the current mechanisms and craft a potent measure against this menace,” Estrada told resource persons present during the continuation of the Senate committee hearing on the reported game-fixing Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)