March 20, 2024 Penalties should be commensurate to gravity of offense: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks clarificatory questions during the interpellation period on Senate Bill No. 2555, otherwise known as the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Pimentel asked Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, sponsor of the measure, to explain why the erasing, tampering, altering, forging, imitating, covering or concealing a number plate is punishable by imprisonment ranging from two years and one day to six years and a fine of not more than P10,000 while the penalty of the intentional use of such erased, tampered, altered, forged, imitated, covered or concealed number would only be a fine of not more than P10,000. “You tamper with the plate and the penalty is imprisonment and P10,000, but you knowingly know that it’s a tampered plate and use it and the penalty is only P10,000," Pimentel said. He then suggested a review of the penalties under the bill. “Let’s review the penalties and make them commensurate to the gravity of the offense,” Pimentel said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)