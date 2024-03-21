Photo Release

March 21, 2024 Legalizing medical cannabis: Sen. Robinhood Padilla wants to allow the use of medical cannabis as he pushes the passage of Senate Bill No. 2573 or the Cannabis Medicalization Act of the Philippines. Padilla sponsored the measure which seeks to provide for the medicalization of cannabis, expanding access to medical cannabis as a means of medical treatment, expanding research into its medicinal properties, enumerating prohibited acts and prescribing penalties. “The law submitted by this representation is derived from the study, research, testimony of doctors and experts from different parts of the world who have sufficient knowledge and best practices in its implementation,” Padilla said in Filipino during his sponsorship speech at the plenary session, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. “We also ensured the placement of safeguards at every step from cultivation to its arrival in the hands of qualified patients. We will have electronic monitoring systems in place so that the government and those concerned can monitor that everyone is complying with the limits set by the law,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)