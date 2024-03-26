Photo Release

March 26, 2024 Gatchalian warns some BI personnel could be in cahoots with POGO-linked foreign fugitives: Senator Win Gatchalian warned that some personnel of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) could be in cahoots with foreign fugitives associated with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), now called Internet Gaming Licensees (IGL). Gatchalian made the statement following the recent arrest of another foreign fugitive at a POGO/IGL facility in Bamban, Tarlac. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN