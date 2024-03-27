Photo Release

March 27, 2024 Senate Delegation meets with Members of the National Assembly of Vietnam: Senate Delegation meets with the Members of the National Assembly of Vietnam during the 148th IPU Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, 24 March 2024. Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri along with Senator Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay and Ambassador Carlos D. Sorreta, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations in Geneva, meets with the Delegation from the National Assembly of Vietnam headed by Mr. Tran Quang Phuong, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, joined by the other members of the National Assembly, namely: Mr. Don Tuan Phong, Mrs. Nguyen Van Chi, and Mr. Vu Minh Tuan, on the sidelines of the 148th IPU Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday, 24 March 2024. Mr. Tran Quang Phuong recognizes the robust and continuing strategic partnership between the Philippines and Vietnam whose 10th anniversary will be commemorated in 2025. The Philippines and Vietnam will also be celebrating 50 years of bilateral ties in 2026. He also recalls the visit to the Philippines by then Chairman of their National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue, in 2022. The Vietnamese delegation considers the Philippines as a leading, emerging market in the world and extended its warmest congratulations for the successful hosting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF31). They are pleased with the strong development of its trade relations with the Philippines. The Philippines is one of the largest trading partners of Vietnam. The Vietnamese delegation also looks forward for more exchanges of delegates from both parliaments, at all levels and channels, to explore further cooperation especially in defense and security, agriculture, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges. They also see the need to maintain close inter-parliamentary coordination through multilateralism. Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri for his part, acknowledges Vietnam as a close friend and a strategic ally in the region, with a shared vision of prosperity for its people, for our region. Senate President Zubiri looks at Vietnam as a model for economic growth and congratulates Vietnam for its quick and progressive economy. He extended the Philippines’ appreciation for Vietnam’s help for their rice supply even during the pandemic. Senate President Zubiri agrees that defense cooperation is necessary especially in the light of the maritime issues in the region. He admires Vietnam for its courage in defending their territory. Finally, Senate President Zubiri informed the Delegation of the recent ratification of the RCEP which encourages more business with Vietnam. (Reference: Senate of the Philippines Office of the International Relations and Protocol)