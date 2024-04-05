Photo Release

April 5, 2024 UPLB Sculpture Garden: From L-R: Dr. Ma. Angeles O Catelo (UPLB College of Economics and Management Dean), Atty. Antonio Oposa, Dr. Adeliza A. Dorado (UPLB College of Agriculture and Food Science Associate Dean for Instruction), NCCA Chairman Victorino “Ino” Manalo, Dr. Laurence Castillo (Director of UPLB Office for Initiatives for Culture and the Arts), Luis “Junyee” Yee Jr., Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, UPLB Chancellor Jose Camacho Jr., UPLB Vice Chancellor Roberto Cereno, UPLB Vice Chancellor Rossana Amongo, Dr. Eileen Mamino-Assistant to the UPLB Chancellor, Dr. Winifredo B. Dagli (Faculty member from UPLB College of Development Communication).