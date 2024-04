Photo Release

April 8, 2024 Gatchalian urges LGUs to ramp up vaccinations amid high pertussis cases: Amid the persistent high pertussis or whooping cough cases, which have already totaled 862 as of March 23, Senator Win Gatchalian urged local government units (LGUs) to assist the Department of Health (DOH) in rolling out catch-up vaccinations. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN