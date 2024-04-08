Photo Release



Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City: “Any good patriot, no matter their lot in life, should be ready to fight for the country when called for, and this is a call that I am prepared to answer.”

This was the message of Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri at his Donning of Rank Ceremony on 8 April 2024, where he officially joined the Philippine Army Reserve Force as Lieutenant Colonel.

SP Zubiri, accompanied by his wife Audrey, was sworn in by AFP Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.