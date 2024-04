Photo Release

April 10, 2024 Accelerate release of aid to farmers amid El Niño devastation –Gatchalian: Senator Win Gatchalian urged the government to fast-track financial support for farmers adversely affected by the onslaught of the El Niño phenomenon, emphasizing that the state weather bureau forecasted that El Niño will further intensify and could reach its peak this month. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN