Photo Release



1st Mobile Plant Food Safety Lab inaugurated: Sen. Cynthia A.Villar and Usec Glen Panganiban of the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) lead the inauguration of the first Mobile Plant Food Safety Laboratory in the country. The lab will be used for food testing of plant-based food produce to make sure that they are free from pesticide residues, chemicals and microbial contaminants. This will also gurantee the safety and protection of consumers.

1st Mobile Plant Food Safety Lab, pinasiyanan: Pinangunahanina Sen. Cynthia A.Villar at Usec Glen Panganiban ng Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) ang inauguration ng kauna-unahang Mobile Plant Food Safety Laboratory sa bansa. Gagamitin ang laboratory sa food testing ng plant-based food produce npang matiyak na wala silang pesticide residues, chemicals at microbial contaminants. Sisiguruhin din nito ang kaligtasan at proteksyon ng consumers.