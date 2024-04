Photo Release

April 12, 2024 New poll confirms Filipinos’ support for ROTC —Gatchalian: “Muli, nakita nating malinaw ang boses ng ating mga kababayan pagdating sa panukalang ipatupad ang ROTC.” Senator Win Gatchalian made this statement after a new Pulse Asia survey revealed that a majority, or 69%, of Filipinos favor mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps for all young people. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN