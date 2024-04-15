Photo Release

April 15, 2024 Gatchalian urges NTC: Tighten SIM registration law post POGO raids: Senator Win Gatchalian urged the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to rigorously enforce provisions of the SIM registration law following the retrieval of a substantial number of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards during a series of search warrant implementations against the Tarlac-based Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO), now termed as Internet Gaming Licensee (IGL). . Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN