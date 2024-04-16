Photo Release

April 16, 2024 The ILO Convention No. 81: Sen. Imee R. Marcos directs the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to explain and assess why the government, after several decades, failed to ratify the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 81 or the Convention Concerning Labour Inspection in Industry and Commerce. During Tuesday’s hearing, April 16, 2024, Marcos, who presided over the Committee on Foreign Relations hearing, said the ILO Convention No. 81 was adopted in Geneva during the 30th ILC session on July 11, 1947. "Why did it take so long? We are very proud of the fact that our labor code, for example, was ahead of its time. I recalled my father (former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.) during that time was very hard on it and he highlighted that the Philippine’s Labor Code was very enlightened and progressive. However, we are pending in this labor inspection when in fact these concerns are already contained in the municipal laws. So, I am very perplexed by this length of time,” Marcos pointed out. Dir. Alvin B. Curada, DOLE's Bureau of Working Conditions, said the department is currently evaluating the provisions of the convention against the Philippines’ national laws. The committee also discussed the Treaty between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of Canada on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons and on Cooperation in the Enforcement of Penal Sentences; Host Country Agreement (HCA) between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); and Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)