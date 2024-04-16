Photo Release

April 16, 2024 Harmonizing ILO C81 with PHL’s labor laws, policies: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during Tuesday’s hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations, April 16, 2024 on International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 81 or the Convention Concerning Labour Inspection in Industry and Commerce, is elated that the convention, after seven decades, is about to be ratified by the Philippines. ILO C81 is a convention that sets an international standard for labor inspection in industrial and commercial establishments. As principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11058 or An Act Strengthening Compliance with Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Standards, Villanueva said he has been fighting for humane conditions of work for Filipinos. The majority leader stressed that labor inspection, as emphasized by the ILO, is the primary mechanism to carry out the fundamental function of labor law enforcement and effective compliance. “It is this representation’s hope that the ratification of ILO C81 will resolve the existing gaps in our current policies to ensure that we are compliant with international labor standards,” Villanueva said. “Once ratified, there may be a need to evaluate our existing laws and policies. When this happens, our office will be open to discuss how we can recalibrate our policies, harmonize it with ILO C81, and align it with the government’s obligation to providing just and human working conditions,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)