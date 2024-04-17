Photo Release

April 17, 2024 Jinggoy seeks probe on the ambush of 4 soldiers in Maguindanao del Sur: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada condoles with the families and loved ones of the four Army soldiers who were ambushed last March 17 by terrorist group Daulah Islamiyah in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur. During his visit on March 21, 2024, in Cotabato City, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security extended P100,000 in financial assistance to the family of the brave soldiers from the 40th Infantry Battalion -- Private Marvin Dumaging, Private Jessie James Corpuz, Private First Class Carl Araña, and Corporal Creszaldy Espartero. Estrada has filed Senate Resolution No. 984 urging an inquiry into the incident. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)