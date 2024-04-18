Photo Release

April 18, 2024 Philippine Pavilion honors Mt. Banahaw’s influence on the Filipino cultural landscape: (L-R) 1. Consul General Elmer Cato Philippine Consulate General in Milan, Italy 2. Ambassador to Italy Neal Imperial Philippine Embassy in Rome, Italy 3. Mark Salvatus, Participating Artist 4. Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda 5. Chairman Victorino “Ino” Manalo, National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Commissioner of the Philippine Pavilion 6. Carlos Quijon, Jr., Curator of the Philippine Pavilion 7. Honorary Consul Giorgia Di Biasi 8. Patrick Flores, Curator of the Tie a String Around the World in 2015, which marked the comeback of the Philippines after 51-year hiatus