May 8, 2024 Legarda recalls 2004 elections: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda, during plenary session Wednesday, March 8, 2024, recalls when she ran for vice president in the 2004 presidential and vice-presidential elections alongside the late Fernando Poe Jr. who ran for president. Legarda said she fought for election fraud in the Supreme Court for three years but "in a way has moved forward.” She said she lost a lot of friends when she lost. “They did not want to touch me with a 10-foot pole because I was fighting it in the Supreme Court and we had a very powerful sitting president then. But that was 20 years ago. Let it be,” Legarda said. The President Pro-Tempore vowed to turn over some of the certificates of canvass from the 2004 presidential and vice-presidential elections to Poe’s daughter, Sen. Grace Poe, who said she will file a bill against vote buying. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)