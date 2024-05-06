Photo Release

May 6, 2024 Estrada again expresses dismay, alarm over China’s continuing bullying: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses dismay over the aggressive actions of China against Philippine supply vessels sailing in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Monday, May 6, 2024, noting that such engagements also raise serious concerns about the safety of Filipinos. Estrada, in his manifestation following the privilege speech of Sen. Risa Hontiveros regarding the recent water cannon attack on a Philippine supply vessel en route to Ayungin Shoal by China, asked how the country could address the problem and tell China to stop its bullying. In response, Hontiveros said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) should continue filing diplomatic protests every time there is an incident to put on record that the government, through the DFA, does not accept and condemn China’s actions. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)