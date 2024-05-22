Photo Release

May 22, 2024 Estrada grills ex Wescom commander: Senate President Pro-Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada grills Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, former commander of the Western Command (Wescom) on an alleged wiretapping incident by the Chinese embassy. “Since you assumed office, have you engaged in any negotiations with a Chinese diplomat or any other foreign diplomat for that matter? What was the gist of your conversation and did you allow your conversation to be recorded?” Estrada asked during the public hearing conducted by the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Carlos denied he had forged negotiations with any foreign diplomat and denied he gave consent for the conversation to be recorded. In fact, Carlos said, no permission was asked for the recording. Carlos said he would be happy to relay the telephone conversation he had with a Chinese attaché known as “Col. Lee” in an executive session with the senators. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)