Photo Release

June 13, 2024 Senator Tolentino: Law creating Negros Island Region (NIR) to facilitate faster delivery of services, economic growth: Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Thursday lauded the singing by President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. of the new law creating the Negros Island Region (NIR). The senator noted that the creation of the NIR will facilitate faster delivery of public services and sustainable growth for the provinces of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.