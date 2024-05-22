Photo Release

May 22, 2024 Exchanging good-natured banter with media: Newly elected Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, in a lively banter with members of the Senate media Wednesday, May 22, 2024, shared some light jokes as he inquired on their needs. Escudero inspected the premises of the Upper Chamber, including the “legacy walls” of senators and the committee rooms located on the 2nd floor of the Senate building on the third day of his assumption as the 25th Senate President. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)