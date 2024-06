Photo Release

June 13, 2024 Senator Tolentino bats for emergency assistance to farmers displaced by Kanlaon eruption, lahar flows: Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino will seek the intervention of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to provide emergency assistance to upland farmers in Negros Island, whose livelihoods were wiped out by Mt. Kanlaon’s June 3 eruption and the spate of lahar flows in recent weeks.