Photo Release

May 22, 2024 Fraudulent acquisition of birth certificates: Sen Win Gatchalian, during Wednesday’s public hearing of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, May 22, 2024 on the identity of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, asks Philippine Statistics Authority, to thoroughly investigate the alleged fraudulent acquisition of birth certificates. Gatchalian said that while many documents have been required to apply for any position, it is the birth certificate that is really required to apply for a certificate of candidacy, from mayor to even the vice president up to the highest position of the land. “If that (birth certificate) will be the basis, a candidate who is not really a Filipino can run for office, like what I had just said, for mayor, congressman, governor, senator, even for vice president and president of the country. Just because anybody can lie using a fraudulent birth certificate,” Gatchalian said. “What I have been requesting to the PSA is to be strict in the issuance of birth certificates. Because it is prone to abuse,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)