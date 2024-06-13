Photo Release

June 13, 2024 Multi-species marine hatcheries to boost aquaculture sector: Sen. Cynthia Villar continues to push for the establishment of multi-species marine hatcheries across the country. Villar, who chairs the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, said the hatcheries would improve the Philippines’ fish fry supply and boost the aquaculture sector which, in turn, would help achieve food security and bring about rural development. “Hatchery projects shall significantly contribute in addressing the deficiency in the supply of fish seedlings to aquaculture sectors in the areas where they are established,” Villar said during a public hearing Thursday, June 13, 2024. Once fully operational, the lady senator said a hatchery is projected to produce 5.5 million tilapia fingerlings, 4.8 million milkfish fingerlings, 960,000 mangrove crablets and 32 million giant tiger shrimp fries. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)