Photo Release

May 22, 2024 Role of public informaton in good governance: Sen. Robinhood Padilla signifies his intention to propose an amendment to the jurisdiction of the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media during plenary session Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Padilla, who chairs the Committee on Public Information, said a number of important resolutions, which should be widely discussed and disseminated, were not referred to his committee. He pointed out the important role of public information in promoting good governance. “It is critical for our leadership to make sure that our countrymen feel the programs and projects of the government regarding important subjects. But how can they feel it if they don't understand what we are doing? I would like to file a corresponding amendment at the right time regarding the jurisdiction of the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media. Acknowledging Padilla’s manifestation, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, who chairs the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, said he will create a subcommittee to be chaired by Padilla, on the Balikatan exercises. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)