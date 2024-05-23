Photo Release

May 23, 2024 Cayetano commends Zubiri’s leadership: Sen. Pia Cayetano commends former Senate President Juan Miguel ‘Migz” F. Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Sen. Sonny Angara (as finance committee chairperson) and other senators who formed the team of the previous leadership. During Wednesday's session, May 22, 2024, Cayetano expressed her gratitude to the leadership of Zubiri, describing him as a consensus builder. “I want to say that I do not know anyone who has the bandwidth for patience and consensus-building as your honor (Zubiri) has…I really want his honor to remember that I witnessed it and that is the trait that we will never forget and that is the trait that makes you the great leader that you are,” Cayetano said. “To the rest of the team that completed the leadership of Senate President Zubiri, I know your work could not be done without them. They are the people who worked with you on and off the floor and on and off hours. So thank you to all of you,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)