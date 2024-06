Photo Release

June 16, 2024 Gatchalian scores NTC for failure to implement SIM registration law vs POGOs: Senator Win Gatchalian scored the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) for its failure to implement provisions of the SIM registration law leading scammers involved in various Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) to perpetrate various fraud and scamming activities. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN